bournemouth-suffer-damaging-defeat-to-fellow-relegation-battlers-norwich-after-steve-cook’s-first-half-red-card

Bournemouth captain Steve Cook’s extraordinary, 31st-minute red card helped condemn manager Eddie Howe to a hugely damaging result in the battle of the Premier League’s bottom two clubs – with Norwich also being reduced to ten men for the final 15 minutes, after the referee used the pitchside monitor to come to his decision.
With the score at 0-0 after just half an hour, defender Cook leapt to his left and kept out an Ondrej Duda strike with his out-stretched right hand – and was sent off as a consequence, leading to a penalty that Teemu Pukki scored, to ultimately win the match.
Norwich then had Ben Godfrey dismissed after his challenge on Callum Wilson was reviewed. Despite the game being ten against ten in those closing stages, Howe’s men could not repair the damage.
Free-falling Bournemouth have now lost 10 of their last 12 – and are just three points clear of Norwich. That run has seen them plummet from seventh to second-bottom.
Howe’s team have lost four consecutive league fixtures without scoring for the first time since 2012, when they were in the third tier, and it raises questions over whether they have gone stale.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke repeatedly used the word “miracle” beforehand, to describe what survival would be for his club, and that appears fair comment when looking at their spending in comparison to others – but this result was a crucial one.
It meant that Norwich ended their nine-game winless run and also their sequence of eight games without a league victory at home.
Bournemouth did not see much possession during the tense early stages, and could not capitalise on their early openings. Callum Wilson had his first effort on target since October, heading straight at goalkeeper Tim Krul, from Ryan Fraser’s cross. Norwich were on the front foot and right-back Max Aarons delivered their best early opening, teeing up Emi Buendia, who headed wide.
The dramatic Cook sending-off incident then unfolded. Todd Cantwell played a brilliant pass for Pukki, who had his effort blocked by goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. The ball fell for new, on-loan signing Duda, whose shot led to the save from Cook, prompting his dismissal – after a Video Assistant Referee check found nothing untoward.
Pukki scored from the penalty spot, striking straight and high down the middle with Ramsdale diving right. Norwich predictably kept dominating possession after that but the visitors were managing to restrict them and stay in the game.
Bournemouth then caused a couple of scares, around the hour-mark, both created by Fraser. First, his corner caused a scramble and Nathan Ake’s shot was blocked by Ben Godfrey. Then the Scotland winger teed up Callum Wilson, who slipped and failed to connect.
Norwich could have killed the game off in the latter stages but Ramsdale made saves to keep out shots from Pukki and Buendia. Godfrey then received his dismissal and Bournemouth had late chances – notably when Dan Gosling failed to connect and then Krul saved Ake’s header – but Norwich held on.