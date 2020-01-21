bournemouth-score-their-first-goals-of-decade-as-poor-brighton-continue-to-spiral

Bournemouth secured their first home three points since the beginning of November to arrest their worrying slide towards the Championship.

Harry and Callum Wilson, and a Pascal Gross own goal, saw the Cherries score their first goals of the decade. It had been a miserable start to the new year for Bournemouth: 10 defeats in 12, five home matches without a win and no league goals since the turn of the year.

Not that Brighton have been much better. Their only win in the last eight came against Bournemouth last month, though they are now just two points better off than their South Coast rivals.

The nerves were evident in a dreadful first half an hour, during which both sides looked desperate not to make a mistake. Brighton dominated possession and created the first chance when Aaron Ramsdale made an excellent double save from Neal Maupay after clever link play from Aaron Mooy, with Nathan Ake on hand to block again from the rebound.

Bournemouth’s first chance came soon afterwards when Dominic Solanke pulled back for Diego Rico and the Spaniard fired wastefully into the side netting. That galvanized Bournemouth and after a few more flurries in the Brighton penalty area they scored. Solanke was again influential, collecting Lewis Dunk’s header and carefully feeding Harry Wilson who thumped beyond Mat Ryan. It was the first time Cherries fans had seen their team score since Boxing Day.