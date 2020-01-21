bournemouth-score-their-first-goals-of-decade-as-poor-brighton-continue-to-spiral

Bournemouth secured their first home three points since the beginning of November to arrest their worrying slide towards the Championship.
Harry and Callum Wilson, and a Pascal Gross own goal, saw the Cherries score their first goals of the decade. It had been a miserable start to the new year for Bournemouth: 10 defeats in 12, five home matches without a win and no league goals since the turn of the year.
Not that Brighton have been much better. Their only win in the last eight came against Bournemouth last month, though they are now just two points better off than their South Coast rivals.
The nerves were evident in a dreadful first half an hour, during which both sides looked desperate not to make a mistake. Brighton dominated possession and created the first chance when Aaron Ramsdale made an excellent double save from Neal Maupay after clever link play from Aaron Mooy, with Nathan Ake on hand to block again from the rebound.
Bournemouth’s first chance came soon afterwards when Dominic Solanke pulled back for Diego Rico and the Spaniard fired wastefully into the side netting. That galvanized Bournemouth and after a few more flurries in the Brighton penalty area they scored. Solanke was again influential, collecting Lewis Dunk’s header and carefully feeding Harry Wilson who thumped beyond Mat Ryan. It was the first time Cherries fans had seen their team score since Boxing Day.
Fortune finally seemed to be swinging Howe’s way and when Rico delivered an in-swinging corner, Pascal Gross put the ball into his own goal at the far post under pressure from Callum Wilson.
There was little sign of a response from a toothless looking Albion and Philip Billing almost made it three as he headed Ryan Fraser’s free-kick towards goal, forcing a brilliant save from Ryan.
Graham Potter made a triple substitution and finally the Seagulls mounted an attack. Dunk was prevented from scoring at the far post by a brave point-blank save from Ramsdale.
Potter has been well-received at Brighton but their season is spiraling out of control with just one win in nine. The manner of the result will be a huge concern here. The Seagulls dominated possession but did precious little with it, a pattern that is becoming all too familiar.
Mooy was the player to emerge with most credit and the Australian again brought the best from Ramsdale as his swirling 20-yard shot was tipped over. But more poor defending saw Bournemouth soon put the result beyond doubt as Callum Wilson scored his first goal since September, skipping round Ryan to slide into an empty net after more good work from Solanke.
Mooy had given up, even if his teammates had seemed to but his late goal, the result of excellent close control and a thumping finish off the post, proved only a consolation.