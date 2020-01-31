bournemouth-boss-eddie-howe-does-not-rule-out-man-utd-move-for-josh-king-on-deadline-day

Eddie Howe has not ruled out the possibility of Bournemouth striker Josh King rejoining Manchester United on transfer deadline day.

As well as wrapping up a high-profile deal for midfielder Bruno Fernandes, the Red Devils have been searching for forward reinforcements since Marcus Rashford was ruled out for at least four weeks with a back injury.

King – who made two senior appearances during a previous three-and-a-half season stint at Old Trafford before joining Blackburn Rovers permanently in 2013 – emerged as a late-window target this week, with Bournemouth rejecting an approach from United on Thursday.

Addressing the interest in the Norwegian international during a press conference held in advance of Bournemouth’s key Premier League clash against fellow strugglers Aston Villa on Saturday, Cherries boss Howe seemed to confirm that a bid had been made.

In Pictures | Bruno Fernandes unveiled as Man Utd player

“I’m not going to deny anything you’ve read,” he said.

“Who knows what’s going to happen? Josh is much valued and loved by us and another club has obviously seen how good he is.

“Speaking as the manager, with a day to go, I would be very reluctant to lose a player of that quality but a lot of these things are out of my control.

“I love him as a player and a person. I know what Manchester United means to him with his history with the club. He’s a massive part of our team.

“He brings that unique pace and strength that he has. He can play a number of positions for us too.”