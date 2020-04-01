🔥Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe becomes first Premier League manager to take voluntary pay cut🔥

Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe is the first Premier League manager confirmed to have taken a voluntary wage cut during the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Cherries said their long-serving boss – who has managed the club for a total of 11 years across two separate spells – had taken a “significant” pay cut “for the entirety of this uncertain time”.

Chief executive Neill Blake, first-team technical director Richard Hughes, and Howe’s assistant Jason Tindall have also volunteered for similar reductions.

With all professional football in England currently suspended until April 30 at the very earliest, Bournemouth are the latest top-flight club to temporarily furlough a number of non-playing staff using the UK government’s coronavirus job retention scheme.

“These measures have been taken to safeguard the financial stability of the club during what is such an uncertain period, not only in football but for businesses in all industries across the world,” a statement read.