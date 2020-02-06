Bouncer stabbed by man at Broadway Oyster Bar

File photo of Broadway Oyster Bar

Valerie Schremp Hahn

ST. LOUIS — A bouncer at Broadway Oyster Bar was stabbed by a man being escorted out of the club early Thursday.The bouncer’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, police said. The injured bouncer and other employees apparently wrestled the man to the ground and were able to keep him there until police arrived.The stabbing was just before 1 a.m. Thursday at the downtown bar.St. Louis police said the bouncer was escorting the man out of the bar, at 736 South Broadway, when the man pulled a knife and stabbed the bouncer in the shoulder. Police have not released details about the man they arrested.

