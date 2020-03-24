bottega-veneta-launches-virtual-residency-for-quarantine-times

Bottega Veneta has responded to the world’s quarantining conditions by launching a virtual residency described as a “theatre of joyous distraction.”

Each week Bottega Veneta will host an artist, muse, or collaborator across its platforms to celebrate the creative minds and bodies of work that have influenced them. The residency will follow an itinerary of meeting the artist on Monday, learning about their favorite artwork on Tuesday, and their favorite film directors on Wednesday, and so forth. The weekends will feature a live music event and see recipes shared by renowned chefs along with some culture-defining cinema.

The ongoing series is designed to provide inspiration during times of self-isolation. Creative director Daniel Lee said “creativity and strength lie at the heart of Bottega Veneta. In this highly distressing time, we feel a responsibility to celebrate those values and ignite a sense of joy and hope in our community and beyond.”

You can catch the Bottega Residency across Instagram, Youtube, Weibo, Line, Kakao, Spotify, Apple Music, as well as on www.bottegaveneta.com.

