botched-filler-complaints-double,-new-figures-show,-amid-concern-over-‘diy’-online-training

Complaints about botched fillers have doubled in the last year, as experts warn against “celebrity treatment packages” advertised on social media.
Patient complaints about dermal fillers rose from 672 in 2018 to 1,342 in 2019, campaign group Save Face found, with many of these cases involving teenagers.
Almost half of the complaints lodged were reported by young women aged 18 to 24 and 63 per cent found their practitioner on social media.
Instagram accounts using photos of public figures to advertise “celebrity” packages are believed to have driven demand among young women.
The adverts, which usually promote a combination of lip and cheek fillers, have been described as “preying” on young girls as they often display low costs by poorly trained practitioners.
Experts from Save Face believe this social media phenomenon, along with a lack of regulation in the fillers market, has caused a worrying rise in procedures going wrong with “disastrous” results.
Save Face Director Ashton Collins revealed it is “very common” for young women to bring images of celebrities or “heavily edited selfies” under the expectation the practitioner will be able to make them look like the photos.
She said: “Social media has driven an exponential growth in the number of young seeking treatments and consequently the number of botched treatments.
“It’s become a hotbed for rogue providers to prey on young girls by offering cheap treatments and celebrity treatment packages which is extremely concerning.
“There has been a significant increase in teenagers seeking cosmetic treatments and lip fillers in particular. Last year we were contacted by 31 girls who were injected under the age of 18.”
Currently there is no legal age limit for dermal fillers in the UK, but many professionals believe it is unethical for anyone under the age of 18 to have the treatments.
Dermal fillers, where hyaluronic acid or collagen is injected to make lips and cheeks fuller or to hide wrinkles, can result in severely swollen lips, blood clots, anaphylactic shock and even blindness when administered incorrectly.
Despite the potentially disastrous outcomes, Save Face said “DIY trained” practitioners masquerading as trained professionals are common. According to the organisation 83 per cent of all complaints reported regarded treatments carried out by laypeople, beauticians and hairdressers.
In many cases, the only training they received was watching a video online or attending a one day course.
“Dermal fillers are extremely dangerous and unfortunately there are no laws dictating who can or can’t do them,” said Ms Collins.
“So for instance, a lay person on the street could decide today they want to start offering these treatments, they could watch a YouTube video this evening, order some products and set themselves up as a treatment provider.
“I’d like to see more regulation to dictate who can and can’t do these treatments but, every year, the Government has declined to do that.”
A Department of Health and Social Care spokeswoman said: “We’re concerned by reports that vulnerable people are able to access cosmetic procedures without a thorough assessment of their wellbeing.
“Options are currently being considered to help people make informed decisions, including introducing age restrictions on accessing certain cosmetic treatments and improving safety through better training for practitioners.”