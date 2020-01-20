botched-filler-complaints-double,-new-figures-show,-amid-concern-over-‘diy’-online-training

Complaints about botched fillers have doubled in the last year, as experts warn against “celebrity treatment packages” advertised on social media.

Patient complaints about dermal fillers rose from 672 in 2018 to 1,342 in 2019, campaign group Save Face found, with many of these cases involving teenagers.

Almost half of the complaints lodged were reported by young women aged 18 to 24 and 63 per cent found their practitioner on social media.

Instagram accounts using photos of public figures to advertise “celebrity” packages are believed to have driven demand among young women.

The adverts, which usually promote a combination of lip and cheek fillers, have been described as “preying” on young girls as they often display low costs by poorly trained practitioners.