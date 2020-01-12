boston-‘smashes’-record-high-temperatures-this-weekend

Temperatures in Boston and throughout New England “smashed” records this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the city were recorded at 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, marking the first time Boston has seen back-to-back 70 degree days in January since records began in 1872, and only the third and fourth time temperatures have been so high overall.

Boston Logan Airport has now reached 70 degrees. This is only the third time Boston has reached 70 degrees or warmer in January since 1872 when records began. — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 11, 2020

We did it. Boston just hit 71.

🌡️Record high for today

🌡️Only 4th 70 January reading

🌡️First time since records started in 1872 with 2 consecutive 70 days — Michael Page (@MichaelPageWx) January 12, 2020

Weekend temperatures are running 30 to 35 degrees above average not only in Boston, but also in Hartford, Providence and Worcester, according to NSW.

Saturday highs were recorded at 70 degrees in Boston, 68 degrees in Hartford, 65 degrees in Providence and 63 degrees in Worcester. Record highs before Saturday were 62 degrees in 1975, 60 degrees in 1983, 61 degrees in 1975, and 58 degrees in 1924, respectively.

[Record Highs] All 4 of our climate sites smashed their previous daily record max temps today! Not only that, temps are running 30-35°F above average. The high of 70°F in #Boston is the normal high for May 27. So talk about a taste of early summer! #MAwx #RIwx #CTwx #AMS2020 pic.twitter.com/3zl6A5klbx — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 11, 2020

“Not only did all 4 of our climate sites break their previous daily record max temps yesterday, the record breaking warmth continued with ‘record warm low temperatures’ as well,” NWS said Sunday.

Lows on Saturday were recorded at 49 degrees in Boston, 42 degrees in Hartford, 44 degrees in Providence and 46 degrees in Worcester. Before Saturday, record lows for all four regions respectively were 46 degrees in 1983, 42 degrees in 1924, 43 degrees in 1924 and 46 degrees in 2017.

Not only did all 4 of our climate sites break their previous daily record max temps yesterday, the record breaking warmth continued with “record warm low temperatures” as well. pic.twitter.com/6yCdtiesnm — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 12, 2020