boston-native-carl-pierre-reaches-1,000-career-points-at-umass

2AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Boston native Carl Pierre scored 20 points, hitting all five 3-pointers, to become the 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1,000 career points as the Minutemen beat La Salle 77-69 Wednesday.

The 52nd player in UMass history to reach 1000 career points, and Carl Pierre does it in 𝙨𝙩𝙮𝙡𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚𝙚 ⬇️#Flagship🚩 pic.twitter.com/5SKgMryGPI — UMass Basketball (@UMassBasketball) January 9, 2020

Pierre, a BC High graduate, made his first seven shots from the field and UMass shot 49%, including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.

Tre Mitchell had 19 points for UMass, and Samba Diallo added 12 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and three steals (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10). It was his second straight double-double. Sean East II had 11 points and five assists.

Isiah Deas led La Salle (10-5, 1-2) with 25 points and nine rebounds. David Beatty scored 14 points.