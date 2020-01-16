boston-firefighter-is-found-guilty-in-indecent-assault-of-coworker-at-firehouse

A Boston firefighter was found guilty Wednesday of assaulting a female colleague, in an incident that underscored the dwindling number of women in the city’s fire force and the hostility some say they have long endured.

After a two-day trial that began Tuesday, jurors in West Roxbury District Court found firefighter David Sanchez, 39, guilty of one count of indecent assault and battery and one count of assault and battery in the Jan. 14, 2018, incident, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office.

“Women have the right to work in any field they choose without being sexually harassed or assaulted,’’ said Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins. “That the defendant is a firefighter, a noble profession committed to helping others, and would inflict this harm makes his actions all the more disturbing.’’