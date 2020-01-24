boston.com-readers-share-snow-filled-photos-from-new-england’s-ski-mountains

When we asked Boston.com readers to share ski photos from the slopes, we received the following snow-filled snapshots of friends and families taking advantage of New England’s coldest season.

Ahead, discover where readers have been skiing and snowboarding this winter.

Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton

Mike and Clara at Blue Hills in Canton. —Courtesy of Mike

Mike and his daughter Clara tackled the slopes at Blue Hills on a recent Saturday.

Bretton Woods, New Hampshire

Skiers at Bretton Woods in New Hampshire. —courtesy of Grey Almeida

“On the new gondola!” wrote Grey Almeida.

Cranmore Mountain in New Hampshire

Annabelle, 5, at Cranmore in N.H. —Courtesy of Ashley Sexton

“Our children (Annabelle age 5 and William age 3) loved their first ski experience at Cranmore!” wrote Ashley Sexton.

Gunstock Mountain in New Hampshire

The Nollet family at Gunstock Mountain in N.H. —Courtesy of Lori Nollet

Lori Nollet shared this photo of her family at Gunstock after her daughter’s high school ski race.

Ski Ward Ski Area in Shrewsbury

Sahasra Vakalapudi, 5, at Ski Ward Ski Area in Shrewsbury. —Courtesy of Ramakrishna Vakalspudi

Sahasra Vakalapudi, 5, recently skied with her family, including 7-year-old brother Agastya Vakalapudi, at Ski Ward in Shrewsbury.

Stowe Mountain Resort, Vermont

Stowe Mountain —Courtesy of Ken Forbes

“It has been an incredible season so far,” wrote Ken Forbes.

A pair of skiers at Stowe this season. —Courtesy of Sarah Dale

Sarah Dale shared this photo from Stowe.

Waterville Valley in New Hampshire

Cameron Guendner, 11, at Waterville Valley in N.H. —Courtesy of Stephen and Erin Guendner

Stephen and Erin Guendner shared this photo of their son Cameron Guendner, 11, “getting some air” at Waterville Valley in N.H.

Wildcat Mountain in New Hampshire

Alex, Jake, and John at Wildcat in New Hampshire. —Courtesy of John Matias

Alex, Jake, and John all shared a lift at Wildcat in N.H. earlier this month.