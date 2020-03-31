boston-calling-canceled-due-to-coronavirus-concerns

The 2020 Boston Calling festival has been canceled due to ongoing health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are heartbroken,” the festival said in a statement, “however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”

Boston Calling was scheduled to take place May 22nd through 24th, with a reunited Rage Against the Machine set to headline alongside the Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers. The lineup also featured the 1975, Brittany Howard, Run the Jewels, Liam Gallagher, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Noname, Banks, Phoebe Bridgers and Sharon Van Etten.

Organizers said ticket holders would receive complete information soon, although noted there will be several options available, including full refunds or rolling over tickets to next year. To that end, Boston Calling said it hoped to share some “exciting news” about the 2021 festival soon.

Boston Calling is the latest major festival to be called off because of the coronavirus. Others include South by Southwest and Something in the Water, while Bonnaroo and Coachella have been pushed back to September and October, respectively.