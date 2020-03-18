bosslogic’s-spider-man-3-posters-brings-daredevil-and-deadpool-into-the-mix

BossLogic has created two posters for Spider-Man 3 and decided to throw Daredevil and Deadpool into the mix. The upcoming sequel is one of the most anticipated movies of 2021 and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would be pretty happy to see some new/old faces appear in it. There have been rumors floating around about the possibility of Matt Murdock coming in as Peter Parker’s lawyer, which would bring back actor Charlie Cox. The Daredevil series is loved by fans and they would love to see Cox return in any capacity. So far, the response to the rumor from fans has been very positive, but it is still unconfirmed for the time being.

The BossLogic posters both play off of the Daredevil rumor by including the character in the dark imagery. There’s even a cool nod to the Daredevil logo, which is connected through the number 3 in the title. As for Deadpool, MCU fans have been left wondering if he’ll ever get in on the fun. Ryan Reynolds has held meetings with Marvel Studios over the last several months, but we have yet to hear anything concrete about the future.

Spider-Man 3 is supposed to begin production this summer. However, with the coronavirus quarantining going on, it might not be able to. Marvel Studios has canceled the Black Widow release date for the foreseeable future, and the long-awaited Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland has halted production. It’s unclear how long these production breaks will be, but most of North America has been told to stay indoors for at least the next two weeks, while schools might not even start up again until the fall. The entertainment industry is taking a big hit and Spider-Man 3 may very well get hit by this too.

Tom Holland has read the Spider-Man 3 script and is excited for MCU fans to see it. The young actor says that the story is “absolutely insane” and adds that he’s “super happy about it.” Peter Parker was left in a pretty rough spot at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home after Mysterio revealed his true identity to the world and framed him for murder. Parker will more than likely have to be on the run and could probably use a good lawyer. Will Matt Murdock be that lawyer? We’ll just have to wait and see.

For now, Spider-Man 3 is still scheduled to hit theaters in July 2021. That could all change in the next few months, but Marvel Studios is sticking to it for the time being. Tom Holland has teased the movie, but it seems that his days of spoiling surprises are behind him. Although, if the movie does end up getting delayed, Holland might have a harder time keeping all of the secrets under wraps. You can check out the Spider-Man 3 posters featuring Deadpool and Mad Murdock below, thanks to BossLogic’s Instagram account.

