Boss of RBS start-up bank Bó quits, plunging its future into chaos

The banker who spearheaded the launch of RBS’s money saving app Bó is set to leave the bank, plunging the online bank’s future into chaos just weeks after its high-profile debut.

The exit of Mark Bailie, the taxpayer-controlled bank’s former operating chief who was at one point tipped as a successor to former chief executive Ross McEwan, comes as part of a sweeping overhaul that will be announced in February, Sky News reported.

Bó launched at the end of November as an attempt to compete with a wave of banking start-ups including Monzo and Revolut which have attracted millions of customers in recent years. However, sources said there was internal conflict about whether or not it was worthwhile to launch an app that might turn out to be unsuccessful.

Mr Bailie’s departure raises questions over the fate of Bó within RBS. The NatWest owner is understood to have spent more than £100m building the app, which has around 170 employees.

The Telegraph reported last year that Mr Bailie had originally approached Monzo about a deal but baulked at the high price tag. Like Monzo, Bó will break down daily spending to help customers budget and has a bright yellow debit card to rival its competitor’s hot coral one.