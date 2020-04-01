bosch-season-6-on-amazon-prime:-release-date,-cast,-plot,-episodes-and-everything-we-know-so-far!

The crime drama is something that attracts viewers, and they crave more for it, and Amazon is one of the top platforms which feed us the most. When it comes to the crime detective drama of Amazon Prime, then Bosch is on the top.

Bosch is an American detective drama that came first in 2014. It is the police procedural web television series that has been most in demand. It is developed by Eric Overmyer and created by Michael Connelly. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Fabrik Entertainment. This series had five seasons in hands, and two more is in a row.

The Release date of Bosch Season 6

The police drama Bosch was first premiered in 2014 with ten episodes. And then the series of this drama came almost like every year. The season second came on 11 March 2016, third on 21 April 2017, fourth on 13 April 2018, and the fifth season came on 19 April 2019.

The renewal for the sixth season was confirmed by Michael Connelly, who is also the executive producer of the series. The season will be renewed for the seventh season as well, which will be the final season. For now, the sixth season will be releasing on 17 April 2020. This season will also have ten episodes in it, just like the earlier season had.

The cast of Bosch Season 6

The casting of the season sixth is not confirmed in detail. But some main cast will be there in this season. They are – Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch (a Los Angeles police solving the crime in Los Angeles), Jamie Hector as Jerry Edgar( a detective), Amy Aquino as Grace Ballets (a Lieutenant), Madison Lintz as Maddie Bosch (Harry’s Daughter), Lance Reddick as Irvin Irving, Gregory Scott Cummins as Moore, Ryan Hurst as Hector Bonner, and Jacqueline Obradors as Christiana Vega. These were some probable cast, and many casts are yet to confirm.

Titus Welliver

The plot of Bosch Season 6

The plot of Bosch season 6 is not confirmed. It would involve some investigation, but it is not sure that what will happen. The story of season 6 would be based on the novel The Overlook and Dark Sacred Night of Michael Connelly.

Fans are really very excited about the sixth season, but at the same time, they are upset that the seventh coming season would be the last in this drama. They want to see more of Titus Welliver. The coming season, that is, Bosch season 6, will bring a lot of entertainment for sure, so let’s wait till 17 April 2020.