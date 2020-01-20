boris-johnson’s-brexit-deal-defeated-in-lords-over-eu-citizen-rights

The Prime Minister’s Brexit deal has suffered a defeat in the Lords, over the right of EU citizens lawfully residing in the UK.

Peers backed a cross-party amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill allowing EU citizens physical proof of their status.

The vote, by 270 to 229, majority 41, means the Bill will have to go back to the Commons, where the Prime Minister will be able to use his big majority to overturn it.

Liberal Democrat Lord Oates warned that without physical documentation EU citizens eligible to remain in the UK would be ‘severely disadvantaged’ in dealings with landlords, airlines, employers and other officials.

He said EU citizens covered by the settled status scheme should have the right to a physical form of proof of status, instead of only the digital proof proposed by the Government.

Lord Oates denied it was an attempt to challenge Brexit or ‘frustrate’ the legislation, which has already passed through the Commons with large majorities ahead of Brexit day on January 31.

It was the first defeat for the Government at the hands of peers since the general election.