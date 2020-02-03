boris-johnson-vows-tougher-rules-for-convicted-terrorists-after-streatham-knife-attack

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has vowed to set out tougher rules for convicted terrorists after a man released early from jail went on a stabbing spree in south London.

Police shot dead a man after three people were injured during the knife attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday.

Although he has not been formally identified, police are confident the suspect is Sudesh Amman , who was jailed in 2018 for “Islamist-related terrorism offences” but released half way through serving his three-year sentence.

In a statement released after the Streatham attack, Mr Johnson said the Government had “moved quickly” to introduce measures to strengthen the UK’s response to terrorism.

He added: “We will announce further plans for fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences.

“My thoughts are with the injured victims and their loved ones.”

Mr Johnson’s words echo comments he made the day after London’s last terror attack at Fishmongers’ Hall when two people were killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan in December.

At the time, he claimed that scrapping early release from prison would have stopped Khan’s murder spree which claimed two lives.

“If you are convicted of a serious terrorist offence, there should be a mandatory minimum sentence of 14 years – and some should never be released,” he said.

“Further, for all terrorism and extremist offences, the sentence announced by the judge must be the time actually served – these criminals must serve every day of their sentence, with no exceptions.”

Amman had been jailed for promoting violent Islamist material and had even encouraged his girlfriend to behead her parents . He was under surveillance at the time of the attack.

In November 2018 he pleaded guilty to possession of terrorist documents and disseminating terrorist publications, and the following month he was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

Details of The Counter Terrorism (Sentencing and Release) Bill were released last month.

They included forcing dangerous terrorists who receive extended determinate sentences to serve the whole time behind bars, and scrapping early release from jail for those classed as dangerous and handed extended determinate sentences.

Terrorists deemed not to be a risk would have to serve two-thirds of their sentence before the Parole Board could consider them for release, as part of the bill.

Shortly after the London Bridge attack, Home Office figures showed more than 350 convicted and suspected terrorists had been freed from prison over the previous seven years.

Overall, 353 terror criminals and suspects had been released from prison between June 2012 and the same period in 2019, of which 245 were convicted of offences.