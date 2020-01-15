boris-johnson-told-to-apologise-to-raf-veteran,-92,-who-waited-12-hours-for-hospital-bed

Boris Johnson was given a grilling at today’s PMQs over ‘unacceptable’ NHS delays which left a war hero waiting on a trolley for 12 hours.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn brought up the case of Second World War veteran Stan Solomons, 92, and demanded the government apologise to him.

The former RAF pilot from Loughborough was rushed to A&E at Leicester Royal Infirmary over a suspected illness on December 29.

He stayed on a trolley from around midday until midnight before finally getting a bed, with a power cut from 4.20pm to 6pm rendering some equipment unable to use.

Challenging Johnson at the House of Commons, Corbyn said: ‘I want the government to apologise to him and many others.

‘But to explain why, despite the extraordinary efforts of NHS staff all over the country, over 2,000 patients had to wait over 12 hours before getting to a hospital bed last month alone.’

He said the number of patients waiting more than four hours in A&E is now at its ‘highest on record, for the second month in a row’.

He added: ‘There probably isn’t a family in the United Kingdom which hadn’t been affected in some way by cancer.

‘Yet last year we saw one in four patients waiting more than two months for the start of their cancer treatment.

‘How many more patients will face what are life-threatening delays because our NHS is under-staffed and under-funded?’

The PM said Corbyn was right to bring up ‘unacceptable’ delays and insisted that the Government ‘will get those waiting lists down’.

He told MPs: ‘As the right honourable gentleman knows, there is a massive demand on the NHS, which he also knows is doing a fantastic job, particularly in oncology where tremendous progress has been made.

‘He’s right to signal the delays that people are facing, and they are indeed unacceptable, and that is why we’re investing in 50,000 more nurses, that’s why we’re investing in 6,000 more GPs and that is why this Government is investing record sums in the NHS.’

Johnson came under fire for the Conservative Party manifesto’s pledge for nursing staff when it emerged 18,500 are existing staff who would be asked not to leave the health service.

Pressing the PM, Corbyn said: ‘If he’s really committed to fixing the crisis his Government has created over the last decade, he should end the empty rhetoric and back our proposals to give the NHS the funding it needs rather than putting into law an insufficiency of funding.’

Johnson joked Mr Corbyn was ‘still fighting on the manifesto’ submitted to the public at the last election and tried to put the Tory party’s stamp on the health service – traditionally seen as Labour Party home turf.

He added: ‘I think it was pretty clear what they thought of the credibility of the promises that he made – but it was also clear what they thought of what we’re going to do as they see we are the party of the NHS.’