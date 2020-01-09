boris-johnson-suggests-iranian-missile-downed-ukrainian-plane-killing-four-brits

The Prime Minister has said there is now a ‘body of information’ that the plane that crashed in Tehran yesterday was hit with an Iranian surface to air missile.

Boris Johnson made the announcement after US officials and Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said Iran was likely to have been involved in the downing of Ukrainian International Airlines Flight 752.

He also confirmed four Britons died in the plane crash, up from earlier reports of three and said the Government is ‘providing support to their families at this most terrible time’.

The Conservative Party leader accepted that the use of a missile ‘may well have been unintentional’.

He added: ‘We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation.’

The three known British victims include Engineer Sam Zokaei, 42, from Twickenham, south west London, Saeed Tahmasebi Khademasadi, from west London, and Mohammad Reza Kadkhoda Zadeh, from the Bright.

All 176 people on board were killed in the crash moments after the Boeing 737 left Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran at 6.10am local time on Wednesday, bound for the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

At least a third of those who lost their lives held Canadian passports.

Trudeau told a press conference that the news of a missile being responsible was likely to comes as a “shock” to the grieving families.

His comments came after two US officials said it was ‘highly likely’ an Iranian anti-aircraft missile brought down the passenger plane.

The New York Times published a video which the newspaper said showed the moment an Iranian missile hit a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, the area where the Ukrainian airliner stopped transmitting its signal before it crashed on Wednesday.

During a phone call today with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Johnson called for a ‘full, credible and transparent investigation’ into what happened.

Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov has also suggested a missile attack could have caused the plane to break apart as it gained altitude.

The Iranian military has denied any involvement, with officials blaming an engine fire for the disaster.

But Danilov said ‘information about the detection of the shards of a Russian missile’ – understood to be a Russian Tor M1 missile – meant an attack on the plane could not be ruled out.

Zelenskyy ordered a criminal investigation soon after the details of the tragedy emerged and has invited United Kingdom aviation experts to join the probe.

A spokesman for the president said Boris Johnson supported the idea of British experts being involved.

The airline has ruled out human error in the aftermath of the incident, in which crew were not believed to have made an emergency call.

The crash comes amid escalating tension in the Persian Gulf after US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani last week, prompting several airlines to reroute flights away from Tehran’s airspace.

Iran fired missiles at army bases in Iraq were both US and UK troops were stationed, although both Number 10 and the White House said there had been no casualties incurred.

In his statement, Johnson added: ‘The UK continues to call on all sides urgently to deescalate to reduce tensions in the region.’