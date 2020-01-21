boris-johnson-suffers-fourth-brexit-defeat-over-bid-to-protect-child-refugees

Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal has been defeated for a fourth time after peers backed a move to continue to protect child refugees.

It was yet another blow to the PM’s Withdrawal Agreement Bill in less than 24 hours, after it was voted against three times in the House of Lords on Monday night.

Lord Alf Dubs led the bid to restore the right of unaccompanied child refugees being reunited with their families in the UK, which was voted for by 300 to 220.

He said the Government had attempted to ‘delete’ earlier promises to protect child refugees in the EU (Withdrawal) Act 2018 but it was a matter of humanity to retain them.

The Labour peer warned that under Mr Johnson’s bill, vulnerable, lone refugee children would be forced to come to the UK by dangerous means to find their family.

The first defeat for the Bill last night saw peers back a cross-party amendment allowing EU citizens lawfully residing in the UK to have physical proof of their status.

Peers later voted against ministers being allowed to decide which courts should have power to depart from judgments of the European Court of Justice (ECJ).

And the third saw peers support Tory former lord chancellor Lord Mackay of Clashfern to allow cases to be referred to the Supreme Court and decide whether to depart from EU case law.

Lord Dubs, who fled the Nazis on the Kindertransport to London when he was just six, today urged ministers against using the small amount of refugee children involved as ‘bargaining chips’ in negotiations.

He asked the Government not to ‘close the door’ on the such children, adding he had seen for himself the ‘desperate conditions’ they endure in French camps where they are at risk of sexual exploitation.

His amendment offers a safe, legal way of them getting to the UK and Lord Dubs told peers if they voted for it, they would be ‘thwarting the traffickers’ in the process.

Ahead of the vote, the Bishop of Durham, the Rt Rev Paul Butler, warned peers that the issue acted as a ‘moral bellwether for the future of our country’.

He added: ‘We want to be known as a country that is welcoming and passionate and committed to playing our full part in responding to the deep issues that arise from the reality of refugees around the world.’

Home Office minister Baroness Williams of Trafford urged peers not to push the issue to a vote, adding the Tories’ record over the last 10 years demonstrated a commitment to protecting vulnerable children and this would continue.

But Labour, Liberal Democrat and independent crossbench peers ignored her pleas and united again to defeat the Government.

The Bill is set to return to the Commons on Wednesday, when the PM is expected to use his large majority in the elected House to overturn the Lords defeats in the run-up to Brexit day on January 31.