🔥Boris Johnson still showing coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street says🔥

Boris Johnson is still showing coronavirus symptoms, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing: “The PM continues to have mild symptoms, but he does still have symptoms.”

Asked if he would be leaving self-isolation on Friday, the spokesman said: “We’re following the guidelines from Public Health England and from the chief medical officer which state that you need to self-isolate for a period of seven days, so no change in that.”

