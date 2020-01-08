boris-johnson-says-qasem-soleimani-has-‘british-blood-on-his-hands’

Boris Johnson made his first public appearance this year as he condemned the ‘reckless and dangerous’ missile attacks on two military bases in Iraq.

The Prime Minister said that there had been no UK casualties following the assault by Iran in retaliation for the killing of general Qasem Soleimani.

Mr Johnson was involved in a tense exchange with Jeremy Corbyn at the first Prime Minister’s Questions of 2020 over the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

The outgoing Labour leader accused the PM of failing to strongly condemn Donald Trump and the airstrike because he is reliant on US trade deals after Brexit.

Mr Johnson opened the session with hardened language over Soleimani, saying: ‘That man has the blood of British troops on his hands.’

He said the slain leader of the elite Quds force was responsible for arming groups around the Middle East who had killed countless innocent civilians in Syria and Yemen.

Mr Johnson pointed out the UK was urging a de-escalation of violence in the region and had relocated personnel from Baghdad.

He added that two navy ships were in the region on an ‘enhanced state of readiness’ should there be issues with shipping in the Gulf.

