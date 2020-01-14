boris-johnson-says-new-iran-nuclear-deal-should-be-forged-by-donald-trump

The Prime Minister says a new ‘Trump deal’ could stop the Iranian regime getting its hands on a nuclear weapon.

He says the current international agreement preventing this is ‘flawed’ from the American perspective and that a new one is needed.

Boris Johnson’s comments come amid weeks of heightened political tensions with the Islamic Republic after Donald Trump ordered the assassination of top general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

This spared a chain of events which left the international community on tenterhooks, including an airstrike on a US-coalition base in Iraq, the shooting down of a Ukranian passenger plane, the arrest of a UK ambassador in Tehran and Iran vowing to ignore the 2015 international deal preventing them from amassing enough material to build a nuclear weapon.

In an interview on BBC Breakfast this morning, Johnson said: ‘The most important thing now is that tensions in the region calm down.

‘I was actually in Oman just at the weekend talking to people in the region and they don’t want a military conflict between the west and Iran, I don’t want a military conflict between us and between the United States and Iran, let’d dial this thing down.’

He said the UK will ‘continue to work for engagement and dialogue’ to achieve peace in the region but accepted Trump’s hostility to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to stop Iran getting nukes.

Johnson said: ‘If we’re going to get rid of it, then we need a replacement. The problem with the agreement is from the American perspective, it’s a flawed agreement, it expires, plus it was negotiated by President Obama and it has meant from their point of view it has many many faults.

‘If we’re going to get rid of it, let’s replace it, and let’s replace it with the Trump deal, that’s what we need to see and I think that would be a great way forward.

‘President Trump, is a great deal maker, by his own account and many others, let’s work together to replace the JCPOA and get the Trump deal instead.’

Staying on the topic of complex international negotiations, Johnson seemed to be optimistic as ever about the next stage of Britain’s Brexit saga.

He said he is ‘very, very, very confident’ that the UK will strike a comprehensive trade deal with the EU by the end of 2020 after it leaves the bloc at the end of January.

Johnson accepted that ‘you always have to budget for a complete failure of common sense’ but that the chances of reaching a decent agreement are ‘enormously’ and ‘epicly’ likely.

When asked about plans to mark Britain’s departure from the EU, Johnson said Britons may be able to ‘bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’ on Brexit night.

By this he means the Government is working on a plan to let members of the public to raise the £500,00 needed to restore the clock tower’s clapper in time for the historic moment of UK history.

One breakaway from an institution the PM wasn’t prepared to be drawn on was so called ‘Megxit’ – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from as senior roles to live an independent life.

Johnson said: ‘I’m a massive fan, certainly of the Queen and of the Royal Family as a fantastic asset for our country. I am absolutely confident that they are going to sort this out, and you know what? I think they’re probably going to be able to sort it out all the easier without any particular commentary from me about this case.’

When asked about his goals for 2020, the Prime Minister says he wants to lose weight, but won’t be participating in Veganuary because it ‘requires so much concentration’.

It comes after Johnson reportedly tried out a plant-based diet during his campaign to become leader of the Conservative Party.

He added: ‘I do take my hat off to vegans who can handle it. You can’t eat cheese if you’re a vegan. It’s just a crime against … cheese lovers.’