boris-johnson-says-iranian-general-was-‘threat-to-all-our-interests’







PM Boris Johnson (Prime Minister’s Press Office)

Boris Johnson has accused General Qassem Soleimani of being “a threat to all our interests” and said “we will not lament his death” as he called for de-escalation from all sides.

After speaking to US President Donald Trump on Sunday, the Prime Minister issued his first statement on the spiralling crisis in the Middle East after the US’s fatal drone strike on Iran’s top military leader.

Mr Johnson warned that all calls for reprisals “will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest” in the wake of the killing in Baghdad on Friday.

Gen Qassem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike (Lefteris Pitarakis/AP)

The PM said he will be speaking to Iraq “to support peace and stability” after its parliament called for the expulsion of foreign troops, including British soldiers working against so-called Islamic State.

“General Qassem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region,” Mr Johnson added.

“Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death.

“It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no one’s interest.”

Mr Johnson, who was facing criticism for his silence while on holiday in the Caribbean during the escalating crisis, also said he had spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

PA