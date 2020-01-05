boris-johnson-says-he-‘will-not-lament’-qassem-soleimani’s-death

Boris Johnson has said he ‘will not lament’ the death of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani.

Speaking this evening, he accused him of having been ‘a threat to all our interests’.

The prime minister called for de-escalation from all sides and said: ‘Today I have spoken with President Macron, President Trump and Chancellor Merkel, and will be speaking with other leaders in the coming days.

‘General Qassem Soleimani posed a threat to all our interests and was responsible for a pattern of disruptive, destabilising behaviour in the region.

‘Given the leading role he has played in actions that have led to the deaths of thousands of innocent civilians and western personnel, we will not lament his death.

‘It is clear however that all calls for retaliation or reprisals will simply lead to more violence in the region and they are in no-one’s interest.

‘We are in close contact with all sides to encourage de-escalation.

‘I will be speaking to other leaders and our Iraqi friends to support peace and stability.’

