boris-johnson-nominates-old-foe-philip-hammond-for-move-to-lords

Boris Johnson has nominated former Cabinet foe and ex-chancellor Philip Hammond for a peerage.

Also heading for the Lords is the former Father of the House Ken Clarke.​

The inclusion of two Conservatives was confirmed by sources as a sign that the Mr Johnson is determined to reunite his party.

Both lost the Tory whip for voting to block a no-deal departure from the EU in a political showdown just before the election that effectively left the Prime Minister’s withdrawal deal in deadlock.

Former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson, who stood down last year, is also being elevated. It comes as Mr Johnson was preparing to reshuffle his Cabinet next week.

Kenneth Clarke had ben Father of the House of Commons (REUTERS)

Two Labour rebels who quit the party in protest at anti-Semitism under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and urged voters to back the Tories in December — Ian Austin and John Woodcock — have also been nominated and are expected to sit as crossbench peers.

Sources confirmed to the Standard that a BBC report of the nominations was correct. Downing Street refused to comment.

Philip Hammond stood down as an MP (AFP/Getty Images)

Former Speaker John Bercow has been put forward for a peerage by Mr Corbyn, but his nomination could be blocked amid allegations that he bullied staff.

David Leakey, who served as black rod until 2018, said that granting Mr Bercow a peerage would be a “scandal that Parliament would struggle to live down”.

The former speaker denies the allegations.