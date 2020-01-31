boris-johnson-hails-new-chapter-for-uk-on-brexit-day-as-he-takes-cabinet-to-the-north

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson today sought to recast Brexit as a “new chapter” for the country in which dispossessed communities beyond London will get the attention and support they demanded after decades of neglect.

Opening a special meeting of the Cabinet in Sunderland, the Prime Minister was expected to say: “Today we start a new chapter of the United Kingdom’s future, turning a page on the division of the last three and a half years and going full steam ahead to bring the nation together and level up opportunity for everyone, right across the country.

“And that really has to be for everyone. Never forget that this is not a government for and of Whitehall and Westminster. It is the people’s government, working for and serving all the people of this great country.”

Mr Johnson took the whole Cabinet to the north-east city, chosen because it was the first to declare for Brexit in the referendum count in 2016.

However, his promise of national unity was quickly dashed as the Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon declared that Scotland was “on the cusp” of independence thanks to Brexit ripping Scots out of the EU against their will.

Ms Sturgeon announced that the Scottish Government will formally request the Electoral Commission test the question for a future independence referendum. The SNP leader said she would now aim to “broaden the coalition” backing a vote, which Mr Johnson has refused to agree to.

Message to Europe projected onto White Cliffs of Dover



“An independent Scotland will be born from the strength of our capacity to persuade,” she said in a speech in Edinburgh. “History tells us that change often comes quickly after many years when the obstacles seemed great.

“In Scotland, I believe we are on the cusp of such a moment.”

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon she delivers a speech on Brexit Day in Edinburgh (REUTERS)



Brexit will finally take place, three years after the 52-48 referendum, at 11pm tonight, marked by a countdown clock beamed onto the walls of Downing Street and by muted celebrations among many Brexiteers mindful of the divisions in the nation.

Britain’s last day in the EU began with comedy as the Brexit Party MEPs staged a parade out of the European Parliament, led by a bagpiper.

Ann Widdecombe left Brussels in a taxi decorated with a Union flag. Asked what her plans were, she said “back to retirement … and panto”.

Ann Widdecombe Leads Brexit Party MEPs From The European Parliament For The Last Time



A thoughtful David Cameron said: “Obviously I led the campaign to stay in but I always accepted the referendum result and knew this day would come.”

He said Britain had the heft to “make a success” of the choice made.

Brexit: UK’s relationship with Europe – In pictures

When Mr Johnson’s senior aide and architect of the Vote Leave campaign, Dominic Cummings, was asked how he was feeling, he replied: “Tip-top, thanks”.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, who will host a dry “party” in a Union flag-bedecked Parliament Square, tweeted: “At last the day comes when we break free. A massive victory for the people against the establishment.”





Online, Brexiteers shared images of bulldogs, Winston Churchill, Union flags and the white cliffs of Dover.

Cabinet minister Michael Gove echoed the “dignified unity” theme struck by the Prime Minister. “It’s also a chance for us, as a country, to come together, to recognise that many of the areas that voted strongly to leave felt they had been overlooked and undervalued,” he told BBC Breakfast.

He was “100 per cent confident” of a trade deal by end of December, but insisted that Britain would not give away its fishing rights in return for access to the EU financial markets.

European Council president Charles Michel spoke of an “exceptional day” as the UK entered its final hours in the bloc.

On Monday, the Prime Minister will make a speech looking ahead to the trade negotiations in which he will explicitly acknowledge for the first time that Britain will accept more friction at its borders, meaning less smooth trade with the EU, in order to diverge from European rules and boost trade with other countries like the US.

In a video address to the nation at 10pm tonight, Mr Johnson will again stress national unity. His aide Sir Eddie Lister was spending the day in York, scouting for possible sites for the House of Lords to meet outside London — something the PM is said to be “very keen” about. Most people will notice no difference tomorrow, as Britain remains tied to EU rules for the rest of the year at least.

Big Ben will remain silent due to repairs, but Mr Farage planned to play a recording of the bongs at 11pm. The Remain-backing Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: “The UK may be leaving the EU today, but London remains a beacon for progressive ideas, liberal values, decency and diversity.”