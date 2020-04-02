🔥Boris Johnson hails 'inspirational' NHS as he claps for key workers on doorstep during self-isolation🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has praised the “inspirational” NHS as he stood on his doorstep during self-isolation and clapped for the key workers fighting coronavirus.

The Prime Minister joined people all across the UK in applauding the NHS workers on the front line of the fight against Covid-19.

He shared a video of him standing outside 11 Downing Street at 8pm as he thanked them for their hard work during the pandemic.

Mr Johnson wrote: “Thank you to the NHS and all of our critical workers for all you are doing to fight #coronavirus. You really are an inspiration.”

Boris Johnson in Downing Street

It comes as the Prime Minister continues to self-isolate after testing positive for coronavirus last week.

Downing Street confirmed on Thursday that Mr Johnson is still showing coronavirus symptoms.

Mr Johnson spoke from isolation on Wednesday, addressing the criticism aimed at the Government in recent days for low testing rates for NHS staff and other key workers.

Clap for Carers returns – In pictures

He said: “I want to say a special word about testing because it is so important and as I have been saying for weeks and weeks, this is the way through.

“This is how we will unlock the coronavirus puzzle, this is how we will defeat it in the end.”

Boris Johnson gives update on testing from self-isolation

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told a Westminster briefing on Wednesday: “The PM continues to have mild symptoms, but he does still have symptoms.”

Asked if he would be leaving self-isolation on Friday, the spokesman said: “We’re following the guidelines from Public Health England and from the chief medical officer which state that you need to self-isolate for a period of seven days, so no change in that.”