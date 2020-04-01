🔥Boris Johnson gives update from self-isolation saying UK will use testing to 'unlock the coronavirus puzzle'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Boris Johnson has shared a video from self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus to say testing is how the UK will “unlock the coronavirus puzzle”.

The Prime Minister filmed the update from Downing Street on Wednesday, where he has spent the past five days in self-isolation.

Addressing the public with a strong voice – as proof he remains well enough to continue leading the country – Mr Johnson said it had been a “sad, sad day” after the UK’s virus death toll jumped by 563.

“Our thoughts go out to the families of the victims and all their friends,” he said, acknowledging that it had been the biggest daily surge in the national death toll so far.

“But let us be in no doubt that if we can follow the programme that we are currently set upon – if we can comply with the measures that we’ve embarked on together – then I have absolutely no doubt that we will begin to push those numbers down.

“And we will turn the tide of coronavirus in the next few weeks and months.”

He went on to detail how the Government is “looking after our amazing NHS staff” – including by shipping 397 million pieces of personal protective equipment over the past two weeks.

However, he stressed, “ramped up testing” remains the key to “unlocking the coronavirus puzzle.”

“This is how we will defeat it in the end,” he said.

More follows…