Boris Johnson enjoys political honeymoon but many still unconvinced he's got Brexit 'done', exclusive poll reveals

Boris Johnson is enjoying a political honeymoon – yet fewer than one in six people think he has fully managed to “get Brexit done”.

An exclusive poll by Ipsos MORI for the Evening Standard finds the Prime Minister’s ratings have bounced upwards in the past month in which Britain officially left the European Union.

But despite Mr Johnson’s claim on Monday that Brexit is already “receding in the past behind us”, most people think there is unfinished business when it comes to taking the country out of the EU.

Only 15 per cent thought he had “completely” fulfilled his promise to get Brexit done, while 29 per cent felt he had “mostly” met the pledge.

Some 36 per cent thought he had “to some extent” honoured his vow.

Nine per cent thought he had “hardly” achieved Brexit and another eight per cent believed that “he has not fulfilled his promise at all”.

Britain ceased to be a member of the EU at 11pm on January 31 but, under transition arrangements, EU laws will continue to apply for the rest of the year. Next month, talks are set to begin on trade and other future arrangements.

The Prime Minister’s post-victory honeymoon is modest compared with most of his recent predecessors. His net satisfaction score has surged since December by 23 points, from -20 to 3.

Some 47 per cent are happy with the way he is doing his job, which is close to the 49 per cent enjoyed by David Cameron after the 2015 Tory victory, but is well behind Mr Cameron’s post-2010 glow, when he scored 57 per cent.

Boris Johnson is enjoying a political honeymoon (Getty Images)

It is also worse than the honeymoons of Tony Blair after 1997, John Major after 1992 and Margaret Thatcher in 1987.

For the first time since he was first tipped to become Tory leader, Mr Johnson gets a positive net score for having what it takes to be a good PM.

Some 49 per cent agree he has the makings of a good Prime Minister, while 40 per cent disagree. It is a remarkable turnaround from April 2018 when only 17 per cent agreed and 72 per cent disagreed.

Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings have slumped since the election (AFP via Getty Images)

Jeremy Corbyn’s ratings, which were abysmal before the election, have slumped to even worse. Just 14 per cent think he could be a good PM, while 78 per cent say he does not have what it takes. Some 75 per cent are dissatisfied with him. Even among Labour supporters, just three in 10 are satisfied.

However, Mr Johnson does not have it all his own way. Although economic optimism has improved, it is still negative overall. Some 29 per cent think things will get better in the year ahead, but 42 per cent think they will get worse. Pessimism was greater among Londoners, Scots, young people and graduates.

His own ratings were significantly lower among young people, renters, Londoners, graduates and public sector employees.

Just 31 per cent think the NHS will get better in the next few years, despite Mr Johnson’s promise of a “record” funding increase, while 46 per cent predict it will get worse.

People were more optimistic about public services on the whole, with local policing and education now expected by most people to stay the same or get better. Overall they are downbeat about the country’s prospects and their local area.

“Although the Conservatives keep a strong lead, helped by Labour weakness, there is no room for complacency,” said Gideon Skinner, head of political research at Ipsos MORI.

“Political honeymoons don’t always last, and overall pessimists still outnumber optimists, while concerns about the NHS, the environment and opportunities for young people haven’t gone away. And although it played an important part in his success, even his own supporters don’t think he’s completely put Brexit to bed yet.”

Ipsos MORI interviewed 1,001 adults across GB by phone from January 31 to February 3. Data are weighted. Details at www.ipsos-mori.com