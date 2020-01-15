boris’-brexit-bid-for-people-to-pay-for-big-ben’s-bongs-is-failing-miserably

The Prime Minister’s proposal to get Britons to chip in so Big Ben can chime to mark Britain’s withdrawal from the EU hasn’t got off to a flying start.

The clock has been silenced since 2017 for the safety of workers undertaking a four year restoration project of Elizabeth Tower.

Ardent Brexiteers have called for the scheme to be halted so the bell can ring in the historic turning point of Brexit.

But the House of Commons Commission decided on Monday they couldn’t justify spending £500,000 of taxpayers’ money on the celebration.

Yesterday on BBC Breakfast Boris Johnson said the Government was ‘working up a plan so people can bung a bob for a Big Ben bong’.

But most of the 24 appeals on crowdfunding site GoFundMe have received no donations at all, with the most successful fetching £215.

Reflecting on Monday’s meeting House of Commons Commission chairman and Common Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said they believed ‘it is important to weigh up costs’.

He added: ‘We also have to bear in mind that the only people who will hear it will be those who live near or are visiting Westminster.’

Meanwhile the Leave.EU campaign has called for churches across the nation to echo their reaction to the Allies’ victory against Adolf Hitler in the Second World War.

The group said: ‘Whichever way you look at it, February 1 will be the most momentous morning in British history since the glorious day in 1945 when our country celebrated victory over the Nazi regime in Germany.’

But the bid to get churches to chime across the nation when the UK leaves the EU at 11pm on January 31 have also been met with opposition.

A spokeswoman for the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers said: ‘There are historical moments for which bells have been rung – end of world wars for example.

‘In 2018 the Central Council worked with the Government on a recruitment and awareness campaign to recognise 100 years since WW1 Armistice.

‘However the Central Council, as a principle, does not endorse bell ringing for political reasons.

‘Individual towers have discretion to ring for such occasions but is on a case-by-case basis and typically needs permission from the incumbent.’