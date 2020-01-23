boris-becker,-wimbledon-winner-at-17,-says-coco-gauff-should-not-be-talked-up-too-soon

Boris Becker has warned against hyping up 15-year-old phenomenon Coco Gauff, who plays the defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka in the headline match on Friday on Rod Laver Arena.

Becker knows whereof he speaks, having won Wimbledon at 17 and faced overwhelming expectations thereafter. When he eventually lost a match at the All England Club, two years later, he jolted a roomful of shocked journalists back to reality with his most famous quote: “I lost a tennis match. Nobody died.”

This week, Becker has been following Gauff’s run to the third round in his role as a Eurosport commentator. “I think it’s very remarkable how mature she is,” he said, “but tennis doesn’t sleep. Naomi Osaka is great. [Bianca] Andreescu is great. I think Coco, tennis-wise, isn’t as good as these players yet.

“We should be careful of over-talking and over-hyping a 15-year-old American who has won a few matches,” added Becker. “I think she is an exceptional talent. She will be there in the future. But we have got to give her the time to mature and develop in a natural way, otherwise by 22 she is burned out. There are many examples of young, successful female players that have pushed themselves too hard at an early age and then fizzled out at the end.”

Jennifer Capriati is the ultimate example of the teen tennis star who became an icon before she had even won anything significant. Capriati found her early fame profoundly destabilising, and although she eventually came good in her mid-20s, she quit the game soon afterward and has never seemed comfortable in her skin