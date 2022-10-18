Bored of Minecraft ? These mods will allow you to enjoy the game again !

We all know the famous game of Minecraft, an open world game where you can do practically anything you can imagine, from a simple shelter to spend the night, to a fantastic fortress. In Minecraft, imagination is the limit and many players have gone beyond what the game allows with the creation of Mods, so this time we are going to present you The 10 best Mods to install in Minecraft.

What are Minecraft mods and what are they for?

Mods in Minecraft are modifications that the users themselves create to improve their gameplay or simply to give their game a better look. There is a wide variety of them, there are to change the appearance of the characters, give the game better performance, improve structures, add more NPCs such as animals or any creature, there are also for construction and to make it easier to craft objects. This time we will talk about top 10 modsbut there are many more and you can find compilations on some minecraft mods website.

How to install mods for minecraft

The installation of the Mods in Minecraft is not just opening the file and you already have it in the game, however, it is not something very complicated either, below we will explain how to install them:

Install Minecraft Forge.

Find and download a mod.

The game begins the game.

At the top right of the game window you should see a button « game directory » and open the folder « mods «. If the folder does not exist we must create it.

» and open the folder « «. If the folder does not exist we must create it. Paste the Mod file you downloaded into the folder « mods «.

«. We must close the folder both in the system and in the game.

We reopen the game and select “Profile” next to the button “ play «. A list of options is displayed, among which will be the «Minecraft Forge» and we will select it.

next to the button “ «. A list of options is displayed, among which will be the and we will select it. With this, when we start the game we will find the installed Mods.

If you want to delete a Mod, you just have to delete it from the «mods«.

Where to download mods for minecraft

There are quite a few places where we can download the Mods created by Minecraft users, one of the most common and reliable is the site of ZoneCraftwhere we will find endless Mods, it is only a matter of looking for one that suits what you need.

Top 10 Mods for Minecraft

The Twilight Forest

Unlike other Minecraft mods where they allow us to explore other biomes, this mod allows us to travel through a portal to the «Twilight Forest», a separate dimension that presents us with a dark forest worldfull of new mobs, buildings and objects to expand our collection.

Biomes O’Plenty

If we ever get bored of the biomes that we have in the base game, there is no need to worry, since the Biomes O’Plenty mod adds a ridiculous 80 biomes and 12 sub-biomes, from desert wastelands to brand new snowy mountains. They also add a little variety in weapons, armor, tools, food and add some new blocks to build with.

Journeymap

There are many users who, when playing Minecraft, would like to see the progress they make by exploring the world reflected on a map (a better one than the one that exists in the base game). And for that there is this mod called Journeymap, which allows us to visualize in a clearer way what we have explored in the worldand even show us the mobs that are around us or place points of interest all over the map.

Waystones

Minecraft has huge maps, which have to be traversed on foot most of the time. For the more adventurous users, there is a mod called “Waystones”, which It consists of a kind of stones that have the function of allowing us to teleport to themand therefore, make mobility around the map much safer and faster.

Candy Craft

Thanks to the Candy Craft mod, we will be able to live the dream of many people of explore a world made of sweets and candy, with armor and weapons made of marshmallows, and pink mountains and trees, all very sweet and pretty. A mod for all ages, but yes, be careful if you are diabetic.

Fossils and Archeology Revival

One of the coolest things in games is when there are dinosaurs, and even more so when we can use them as mounts. Well, this is what this mod offers, which adds to our world the possibility of finding fossils and bringing these creatures of the past back to life, in order to use them as mounts or companions.

The Aether II

In the base game we have the Nether, a dimension that we could call “Minecraft hell”, with its own blocks, mobs and biomes. Well, this mod adds what would be “the sky”, a dimension to which we travel through a portal and that will offer us incredible views on floating islands, with new mobs, blocks and even bosses.

Appleskin

This is one of the most useful mods when playing survival, as the “Appleskin” mod It will allow us to see how much each piece of food will satisfy us, and how long it will be useful to us.. Although for many this makes the Minecraft experience much easier, it is a detail that many users will appreciate.

Portal Blocks

This mod is made for fans of the iconic Valve saga, where we are allowed to use the Portal Gun from the games to create portals that will make us travel much faster. It also adds themed environments of the saga in Minecraft.

decocraft

And to finish, show this mod that add an almost infinite variety of furniture (such as chairs, tables, shelves and etc.)which will allow us to decorate our house in many ways, and make it much more welcoming.