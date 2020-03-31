boosie-badazz-confesses-his-feelings-for-rihanna-amid-her-dating-rumours-with-a$ap-rocky’s!

Hailing from Saint Michael, Barbados, Rihanna is undoubtedly one of the most talented singers worldwide currently. The 32 year old singer has plenty of admirers both secret and open, but Boosie BadAzz is pretty confident that he is the one for Rihanna!

The 37-year-old rapper recently took to Instagram to claim his love for the ‘Daimond’ singer amid the rumours of her dating A$AP Rocky, who also is her long term homie. Boosie BadAzz said that he heard Rihanna is off the market currently, according to him, she is just messing with A$AP Rocky. Boosie further added spice to the spectacle as he showed two photos of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky while a piano like tune played in the background.

The two photos consisted of a recent one from the Fashion Award in London on 2 December and the other one from their sizzling show at the MTV VMA’s from 2012.

Even though nothing romantic is officially confirmed between the Kiss It Better singer and A$AP Rocky, the couple have been seen hanging out a lot often than before, more so after her shocking break up from Hassan Jameel. Paparazzi kept track of her as she attended A$AP’s show in Sweden on 11 December. They also made time to pose for some photos together at the London Fashion Awards just a week before that.

They were also seen together again on 17 January for Yams Benefit Concert in New York City, which was done for honouring the founder of A$AP Mob and A$AP Yams. Rumour has it that the love birds have been secretly dating for years now, especially after she starred as his girlfriend in the video for Fashion Killa which came out in 2013.