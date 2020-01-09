bookies-slash-odds-on-meghan-announcing-second-pregnancy-this-year

Following the news that they are stepping down as senior members of the royal family, bookmakers have slashed the odds of Meghan Markle announcing her second pregnancy.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry are already parents to son Archie, who was born last May.

And now, it seems, punters think the couple will make the most of the extra time they have on their hands.

The odds of Harry and Meghan announcing a second pregnancy have been slashed (Credit: Splash News)

Following the shock royal news, the odds of the couple announcing a second pregnancy in 2020 have been slashed to 1/3.

Back in July, Ent Daily reported that Ladbrookes offered odds of 6/1 for the pair to have a baby in 2020.

Paddy Power said the odds-on price represented a 75% chance that the couple will announce the news soon.

“The potential increase in free time for the couple has forced us to cut the odds of them announcing a pregnancy this year into odds-on 1/3 – making it very likely indeed.

A flurry of bets are thought to have been placed after punters presumed Harry and Meghan would have a lot more time on their hands after stepping away from the royal family.

The duchess during her pregnancy with Archie (Credit: Splash News)

Bookmakers Coral, too, said that people were taking a punt on the couple announcing baby number two this year and have the bet at evens.

A spokesperson said: “We think that a second baby for Harry and Meghan is well and truly on the cards soon and make them just evens to announcing this year that they are expecting.”

Could a baby brother or sister be on the cards for Archie? (Credit: Splash News)

Earlier this week, Meghan sparked rumours that she was pregnant when she stepped out at a London engagement.

She held her coat over her tummy, as she had done during her pregnancy with Archie.

