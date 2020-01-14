booker-drops-out-of-2020-race

Cory Booker announced on Monday that he will suspend his run for the Democratic Party presidential nomination, ending a campaign nagged by low polling numbers and fundraising totals and leaving the race with only one African American candidate in former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. What do you think?

“How did we get from the most diverse Democratic field in history to one without a single Cory?” Natalya Hubbard • Feline Chiropractor

“Wow, who thought becoming president would prove so tough for all these candidates.” Harry Freeman • Lint Sweeper