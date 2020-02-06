Book of the week: Sex and Lies by Leïla Slimani

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

LeÏla Slimani’s novels are described in France as “livres chocs”, meaning books that scandalise. She ventures into dark corners of the psyche, describing base impulses that many are ashamed to even think about.

Adèle, her first book, was a thriller about a woman addicted to sex, while in Lullaby, a murderous nanny destroyed a bourgeois family. Lullaby won the Prix Goncourt in 2016 and inspired President Emmanuel Macron to ask Slimani to be his culture minister (she declined though now advises him).

But in Morocco, where Slimani lived until she was 17 and went to study in Paris, she remains a controversial figure. What she broaches is taboo in a country where sex before marriage, abortion and homosexuality are punishable by imprisonment. So when she insisted on going on a book tour there in 2015, she was surprised by how many women wanted to tell her their stories. Reading Adèle made them feel they were not alone in their feelings about sex; they were emboldened and, because Slimani had written so openly, they trusted her.

Sex and Lies tells the stories of 14 of these women and two men, from a range of backgrounds. Slimani, a former journalist, reports their words directly — they need no embellishment. As an account of sex lives, it is as revealing as American journalist Lisa Taddeo’s bestseller Three Women, but it has a more urgent political mission.

Slimani rages at the hypocrisy inherent in a country where hymen reconstruction is common because virginity is so prized, and Jennifer Lopez is vilified as a whore from a lewd Western country, but at the same time there are more than 800 illegal abortions a day and prostitution and pornography are rife. Morocco is the fifth biggest consumer of porn in the world. As a filmmaker Slimani speaks to says, this is a country where “all day long we watch videos of Daesh [Islamic State], including live assassinations, yet we can’t stand to watch a kiss on television”.

Adèle and Lullaby had an impact because Slimani conveyed a sense of people through their actions rather than venturing into their psychology or being too lyrical. This is the case here too. The women she speaks to have complicated choices to make. Often they don’t want to renounce their families or faith, so they lead double lives.

Slimani presents these personal stories in a wider context, telling us how in June 2015 two women were attacked in a small southern town for wearing their skirts too short, and instead of being protected by the police, were arrested for “indecency”. In March the following year, two gay men were attacked and a video of it went viral. Again, instead of being protected, the men were arrested and one of them was sentenced to four months in prison and fined for “sexual deviancy”.

Zhor, a young woman who was raped by three men when she was 15, argues that sexual repression is a means of social control to prevent people revolting against the poverty they face.

However, for fundamentalist Muslims, feminism is seen as a colonialist aberration from the West. Slimani, whose parents were Muslim, but doesn’t define herself by religion, considers this in global context, quoting Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s essay We Should All Be Feminists about how she was told feminism is “un-African”.

Sex and Lies tells devastating stories in a spare style, but it’s not all bleak — Slimani is too clever and nuanced for that. It’s a positive sign that the people she speaks to refuse to be cowed by the repressive regime. Asma Lamrabet, a theology researcher grappling with how to reconcile being Muslim and having a sex life, tells Slimani 10 years ago that no one would have talked to her for a book like this. There is a quiet revolution under way where behind closed doors people are having sex with whoever they want.

After Sex and Lies was published, Moroccan journalist Hajar Raissouni was imprisoned for having sex outside marriage and terminating a pregnancy last year. Slimani was instrumental in a successful campaign to release her, backed by thousands of Moroccan women rising up because they felt they were not alone.

Like Adèle did before it, this slim pink book of impassioned pleas, and of human impulses that resonate, is one step to more women breaking free.

Sex and Lies by Leïla Slimani ​trans Sophie Lewis (Faber, £12.99)