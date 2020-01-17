book-it:-seven-incredible-hotels-for-a-european-skiing-holiday

Dust off your snowsuit and buckle up. We’ve trawled the snowy peaks of Europe for the best ski destinations… and brought you some corkers…

Das Central, Sölden, Austria

Best for… wine buffs

This showstopping hotel strikes a fine balance: it is deeply luxurious, and yet feels cosy with home comforts. Bedrooms have soft blankets, bleached-oak floors and expansive windows. After a hard day on the slopes, retire to one of the hotel’s five restaurants – our favourite is Ice Q, almost 10,000ft above sea level, which was the stunning setting for scenes from the Bond film, Spectre. Try the local lamb, accompanied by the hotel’s own wine, Pino 3000, which has a distinctively crisp taste.

Stella loves: The spa – try the 45-minute salt and grape-seed massage, which is beautifully soothing and set us up for our best night’s sleep in ages.

Out and about: For ski hire, Intersport is a minute from the hotel. Complimentary coaches shuttle you from the hotel to ski lifts, three minutes away. Afterwards, warm up with cocktails at the lively Paparazzi Café & Bar – the negronis aren’t to be missed. Diehard Bond fans should visit 007 Elements, a themed ‘cinematic installation’ that reveals the process of making of the films. There’s also a gift shop with Bond memorabilia.

From £169 per person, per night, based on two people sharing on a half-board basis; central-soelden.com ‎