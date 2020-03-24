Bono Enlists Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki for ‘Sing for Life’

One week after singing a ballad for the people of Italy in wake of COVID-19, Bono has evolved the song into a collaboration featuring Will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Yoshiki.

Originally titled “Let Your Love Be Known,” the new song is called “Sing for Life.” The accompanying video features the U2 frontman and musicians singing to each other from their respected homes.

The clip opens with Bono holding the camera toward his face and zooming in on his mouth as he sings. “Yes I walk through the streets of Dublin/And no one was near.” Soon Will.i.am takes over, sadly leaning against a window in his home. “Yes I walk through the streets of London/seems like everyone’s disappeared.”

Jennifer Hudson sings backing vocals from her home in the second chorus, as Will.i.am accurately describes the crisis sweeping the globe: “Times got me worried about my occupation/and I can’t find tissues for my tears.”

“This song was created to bring joy,” Will.i.am wrote on his YouTube account. “In times like these, creative people must continue to collaborate…whether you are a computer scientist, an engineer, a therapist or a teacher, just because we are self-isolating or in quarantine doesn’t mean you are alone. The beauty of international connectivity is that nobody is alone on the internet! Use this time to be creative and collaborate remotely to solve problems. A healthy body also means a healthy mind.”