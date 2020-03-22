Bon Jovi Keyboardist David Bryan Tests Positive For Coronavirus

March 22, 2020
Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan is the latest member of the entertainment community to test positive for coronavirus.
Bryan shared details of his diagnosis Saturday on Instagram.
“I just got my results back today and tested positive for corona virus,” he began. “I’ve been sick for a week and feeling better each day.”
He said he’s been quarantined for the past week and urged fans not be afraid.
“Please don’t be afraid!!! It’s the flu not the plague. I have been quarantined for a week and will for another week,” he wrote. “When I feel better I’ll get tested again to make sure I’m free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!!”

Bryan is the latest celebrity to go public with a diagnosis, Andy Cohen Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kevin Durant, Idris Elba, Daniel Dae Kim, Rudy Gobert, Prince Albert of Monaco, NFL head coach Sean Payton and The Bachelor star Colton Underwood have all said they tested positive for coronavirus.

