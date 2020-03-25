bon-iver-pushed-back-some-upcoming-tour-dates-to-2021-due-to-the-coronavirus

Artists all over the world are rescheduling tour dates and canceling shows as the coronavirus pandemic continues to be a global threat. The latest artist to change their touring plans is Bon Iver, who have announced today that their upcoming run of shows in Europe and the UK is being pushed back to early 2021.

The group wrote in the announcement:

“It is with great care and empathy to all involved that we announce the rescheduling of the below tour dates in Europe and the UK to January 2021.

The entire Bon Iver team has been closely monitoring this unprecedented worldwide health situation, and it is under the guidance of those more knowledgeable than us that we have determined rescheduling to be the safest path forward for all involved. We hope that this is the best preventative action we can take against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).”

Find the full message and the list of rescheduled tour dates below.

— Bon Iver (@boniver) March 25, 2020