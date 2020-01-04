bon-iver-cancel-shows-with-tu-dance-amid-sexual-misconduct-allegations-against-troupe’s-founder

Bon Iver have cancelled their upcoming ‘Come Through’ shows with the dance troupe TU Dance.

The news comes days after Uri Sands, the co-founder of TU Dance, resigned from the Minnesota troupe after a lawsuit was launched accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Sands and the troupe “vigorously deny” the allegations, as the Star Tribune report.

His Minnesota dance group were due to join Bon Iver for select shows in Houston, Nashville and New Orleans at the end of February.

Refunds are being offered to ticket holders and there are no plans to reschedule the shows.

Bon Iver wrote on Instagram that decisions to cancel concerts are “never taken lightly” but did not explicitly refer to the allegations against Sands. The band noted further that the ‘Come Through’ cancellations will not affect any of their other 2020 tour dates.

According to the Star Tribune, Sands resigned from the company on Tuesday (December 31, 2019) after a former employee accused him of sexual harassment. An attorney for the accuser, Jeff Anderson, told the publication that Sands had “sexually exploited” his client and described the conduct as “nonconsensual sexual intercourse.”

He has admitted to being in a sexual relationship with the unnamed female employee but he denied the allegations of misconduct via an attorney. In announcing his resignation, TU Dance told the Star Tribune: “We believe Mr. Sands’ resignation will help TU Dance move forward in providing a safe and healthy environment for all.”

Sands, 45, and TU Dance vigorously deny all allegations, said Sara McGrane, the lawyer representing both.

McGrane said a lawsuit was served on a member of the company’s board in October 2019. In it, the claimant alleges sexual misconduct by Sands between 2015 and 2017. The lawsuit also alleged negligent supervision of Sands by the company.

‘Come Through’ was a music and dance collaboration debuted by Bon Iver and TU Dance in 2018. The show has toured occasionally over the past few years with concerts at places including the Hollywood Bowl and the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Bon Iver are gearing up to head out across Europe in April and May this year, with stops in London, Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and Dublin.

The Justin Vernon-fronted band released their acclaimed fourth album ‘i,i’ in August 2019, which was later nominated for three Grammys at the 62nd awards.