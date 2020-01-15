bombshell’s-margot-robbie-says-everyone-‘has-sexism-in-their-dna’-as-she-still-gets-overlooked

Margot Robbie has revealed her experiences with sexism, admitting she thinks everyone has it ‘in their DNA’.

The Bombshell star, 29, has revealed people still overlook her in meetings because she is a woman and society in unconsciously biased to see men as the ones in charge.

She told Contact Music: ‘[Sexism is] naturally ingrained in people – even if you are the one who should be dictating the decisions – that they turn to the closest, eldest male in the room and direct the question at them. It’s just an inherent thing everyone has got in their DNA.’

Margot revealed that she has even had occasions where people will ask her male producing partners at her production company LuckyChap questions over her.

She explained: ‘When people are asking a question and I have the answer, they so readily will turn to my producing partners who are guys and ask them. It’s a finance thing, so I will ask the guy.

‘And they are like, “Actually she is the one with the answer, you should ask her!” It’s the societal construct we have grown up knowing.’

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star added: ‘I think the interesting thing now is that everyone is so conscious of that and they often catch themselves.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

‘I think people want to embrace the idea of equality. I think they are a little shocked they hadn’t before, and they didn’t have that mindset and weren’t conscious of it.’

Margot also admitted this week that she wasn’t fully understanding of sexual harassment until she began work on Bombshell, which is based on real-life accounts of sexual harassment from women working at Fox News.

She told the Herald Sun: ‘One of the lines that shocked me when I first read the script was that sexual harassment includes any unwelcome sexual advances. I didn’t know what sexual harassment was.’

Margot had thought that ‘physical contact’ was required for sexual harassment to be ‘considered illegal or wrong’, admitting: ‘That really shocked me’.

Bombshell is out in UK cinemas on 17 January.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Margot Robbie ‘didn’t know what sexual harassment was’ until reading ‘shocking’ Bombshell script

MORE: Margot Robbie’s new Birds of Prey trailer teases nod to Batman and the Joker must be jealous somewhere





