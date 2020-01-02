bombshell,-cats,-the-gruge,-bhangra-paa-le,-ramesh-sippy’s-shimla-mirchi:-know-your-releases

This week has two Bollywood releases, Sunny Kaushal-starrer dance drama Bhangra Paa Le, and Hema Malini-starrer quirky rom-com, Shimla Mirchi. For Hollywood buffs, there is the fantasy musical Cats, and supernatural horror The Grudge. Based on a real scandal, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie-starrer Bombshell will also make its way into the Indian theatres.

Bombshell

What’s it about: The film is centered on the real scandal of toxic, sexist environment at Fox News for women, and the explosive story of the reporters who brought down the infamous man behind the filth.

Who’s in it: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie

Why it may work: While we are still reeling under the powerful impact of #MeToo and #TimesUp movements in India and abroad, Bombshell brings forth an empowering story of three women going against the force, and taking down a robust media mogul.

Cats

What’s it about: Tom Hooper, who won an Oscar for The King’s Speech, brings the first movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s successful stage musical Cats. The film follows a group of cats essentially auditioning for a chance to reincarnate in cat heaven.

Who’s in it: Judi Dench, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Francesca Hayward, Laurie Davidson

Why it may work: The ensemble is transformed into their feline counterparts through ‘digital fur technology,’ which left many early reviewers ‘surprised and confused’. The stage version of the musical is the fourth-longest-running show in Broadway history and the sixth-longest running in London’s West End.

The Grudge

What’s it about: The Grudge is a supernatural horror film that revolves around a single mother and a young detective, who discover that a suburban house is cursed by a vengeful ghost that dooms those who enter it with a violent death.

Who’s in it: Andrea Riseborough, Lin Shaye, John Cho, Demián Bichir, Betty Gilpin

Why it may work: The Grudge is a successful English-language horror series that started with the 2004 movie, starring Sarah Michelle Gellar. When asked at New York Comic Con how his version would be different from all the previous movies in the franchise, director Nicolas Pesce promised Sony’s openness to an ‘R’ rating would result in the most disturbing Grudge yet.

Bhangra Paa Le

What’s it about: Helmed by debutant Sneha Taurani, Bhangra Paa Le will see two young Bhangra dancers who are chosen by their college to represent the institution in a high-stakes competition.

Who’s in it: Sunny Kaushal, Rukshar Dhillon, Shriya Pilgaonkar

Why it may work: Bhangra Paa Le will see Kaushal in a double role, as the film oscillates from the past and present, simultaneously attempting to “pave a bridge between the traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from all across the world.”

Shimla Mirchi

What’s it about: Shimla Mirchi is an unconventional love story about a single mother (Malini) and her daughter (Rakul), who fall in love with the same man, essayed by Rajkummar.

Who’s in it: Hema Malini, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet.

Why it may work: According to Hindustan Times, Shimla Mirchi has been in the works since 2014, and is finally releasing after five years. Veteran filmmaker Ramesh Sippy, whose credits include Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Andaaz, returns to direction almost after two decades.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 12: 59: 47 IST