bombay-bicycle-club-take-a-trip-down-memory-lane-on-nostalgic-new-track,-‘is-it-real’

The new cut takes the listener on a trip down memory lane, reflecting on the passage of time and reminiscing over cherished days gone by. Setting these thoughts against the pressures of adult life, the band question their rose-tinted account of the past.

Now, Jack Steadman and co. have offered up another glimpse at the LP in the form of the nostalgic ‘Is It Real’.

“Is it real? I wanna go back / Times have all changed and I don’t want that / ‘Cause I feel our lives roll past / Look the wrong way when I’m moving too fast,” frontman Steadman sings in the first verse.

‘Everything Else Has Gone Wrong’ marks Bombay Bicycle Club’s first album release since returning from a three-year hiatus. They first hinted they were working on new material in January 2019 when they posted a clip of them working in the studio together.

Last summer, they performed at festivals including Wilderness and played their debut album ‘I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose’ in full on a UK tour.

Advertisement

Bombay Bicycle Club, meanwhile, are set to perform an intimate show as part of next month’s BRITs Week. This will follow their UK and Ireland headline tour, due to kick off on January 20.