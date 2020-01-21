bombay-bicycle-club,-michael-kiwanuka,-and-mike-skinner-lead-line-up-for-bbc-6-festival-2020

The line-up for the BBC 6 Festival 2020 has been revealed, with Bombay Bicycle Club and Michael Kiwanuka leading the way.

Festival season is quickly approaching and we could not be more ready.

Taking to Camden from 6 to 8 March 2020, the festival will be spread across four Camden venues – Roundhouse, FEST Camden, Dingwalls and Electric Ballroom.

Kate Tempest, Mike Skinner, Róisín Murphy, The Big Moon, Sports Team, and Kokoroko will also be featuring.

The festival, which has previously moved throughout the country, including Manchester and Bristol, will be made up of live music, DJ sets and Q&As.

And fans definitely won’t be stuck for choice at the event, which will also see the likes of Gaika, Ghostpoet, The Orielles, The Selecter, Squid, and Greentea Peng perform.

Hot 8 Brass Band, JJordan Rakei, Kojey Radical, Melt Yourself Down, Robert Glasper, The Staves, Sudan Archives and Warmduscher are also appearing on the line-up.

This year, the event is celebrating International Women’s Day on 8 March with a performance at the Roundhouse from fierce female musicians, including Kate Tempest, Kim Gordon, Anna Meredith, Jehnny Beth and Nadine Shah.

We’re so ready.

Paul Rodgers, head of 6 Music, said of the event: ‘I’m delighted that the 6 Music Festival will be bringing so many talented artists to Camden, to play in historic venues like the Roundhouse, FEST, Dingwalls and Electric Ballroom.

‘We hope you’ll join us at a gig – or else enjoy a weekend of live music, celebration and fun on BBC 6 Music, BBC Sounds, BBC Four, BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.’

Tickets for the shows will be sold separately, and go on sale at 10am on 24 January.





