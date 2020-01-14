boman-irani-all-praises-for-this-actor,-says-‘he-gives-his-all-in-every-scene’

Boman IraniVarinder Chawla

While Boman Irani has acted in a number of films and played the role of a father a lot many times, this upcoming outing excites the actor even more as he is set to essay the role of Ranveer Singh’s father in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

Yes, makers have roped in the veteran actor for the role in the forthcoming based seemingly based in Gujarat. Boman extolled Ranveer Singh’s energy who will be playing his son in the flick and said, “Working with Ranveer is always fun. As an artiste, he gives his all in every scene and it is gratifying to creatively collaborate with such people.”

For fans wondering what’s special about this father-son relationship, the film will offer an unconventional take on the bond. Irani made his Bollywood debut in Sanjay Dutt starrer ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and has acted in scores of films since then. But this will be his second film with Ranveer after Kabir Khan’s ’83’.

Irani is likely to join the film’s Gujarat schedule very soon and the actor expressed that he thrilled to bring to life director Divyang Thakkar’s vision. He called the script a “rare find”.

“Divyang is a writer and director to watch out for. He has written something thought-provoking and delivered it in the most entertaining manner,” he was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Meanwhile, producer Maneesh Sharma too poured praises on Boman for being cast in the film. He lauded the actor saying, “His body of work speaks volumes about his acting prowess. His presence is invaluable as he livens up every scene with his unique touch.”

The first look of Ranveer from the upcoming quirky feature was out in December last year wherein he was seen donning a colourful mix of clothes standing ahead of several veiled ladies. The actor seemed to have lost inches too.

The release date of the film is yet to be announced. Boman and Ranveer are also awaiting the release of sports drama ’83’ based on India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup victory. It is set to open in theatres on April 10 this year.

When Kapil Dev gushed about Ranveer

The hard work put in by Ranveer is not a secret to movie buff and the actor was lauded by Kapil, who he will be playing on-screen in ’83’. In an interview with a newspaper, the former Indian captain talked about the dedication that the famous thespian has for his job.

“I’d see him (Ranveer) work so hard on bowling, he’d bowl and play for eight hours constantly to understand the rhythm, and would do so in the peak of summer. In such conditions, even cricketers avoid training to prevent injuries. So, I feared for his fitness. Ranveer told me that he wanted to be with me.”

“I don’t know what he was trying to study, my actions, my manner of talking or pronunciation. During the 10-day stay he was dieting because he had to lose weight. He was also practising with me during that time,” Kapil added.