bolonavirus:-bollywood-amid-coronavirus-pandemic

Direct from the legend first:

Sir Bachchan is doing great – spending a good time writing and widening hope and

awareness among people.

Today, he writes, “Years ago, anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked by a student what she considered to be the first sign of civilization in a culture. The student expected Mead to talk about fishhooks or clay pots or grinding stones. But no. Mead said that the first sign of civilization in ancient culture was a femur (thighbone) that had been broken and then healed. Mead explained that in the animal kingdom if you break your leg, you die. You cannot run from danger, get to the river for a drink or hunt for food. You are meat for prowling beasts. No animal survives a broken leg long enough for the bone to heal. A broken femur that has healed is evidence that someone has taken time to stay with the

one who fell, has bound up the wound, has carried the person to safety and has tended the

person through recovery. Helping someone else through difficulty is where civilization

starts, Mead said.

You are all the medics that repair that ‘broken femur’.

We are at our best when we serve others. Be civilized. be safe .. be cautious .. be in care ..”

——-

Well said, Sir!!

Alike, the legend Amitabh Bachchan, Aparshakti Khurana has also presented his poetic

skills, and written a poem about this time and shared it online.

He says,

“अरसा हो गया

वक्त गवाए अरसा हो गया

.

.

यूँ लुत्फ़ लिए अरसा हो गया

नींद मुफ़्त लिए अरसा हो गया

.

.

इत्मिनान से सोचे अरसा हो गया

तकिए को दबोचे अरसा हो गया

.

.

पेड़ की छाँव में बैठे अरसा हो गया

खुद से खुद को कुछ कहते अरसा हो गया

.

.

माँ से बात किए अरसा हो गया

पड़ोसी से मुलाक़ात किए अरसा हो गया

.

.

गिटार बजाए अरसा हो गया

किशोर दा के गाने गाए अरसा हो गया

सच पूछो तो अच्छे से मन ही मन मुस्कुराए अरसा हो गया।

.

.

– अपारशक्ति खुराना��

.

.

Do you remember the last time your life was as slow as it is today? We’ve been part of the

rat race since so long that we barely got time to connect even with ourselves.

Today, I can’t help but see a bright side of this pandemic. A side which is telling us to slow

down, to reflect, to introspect, to connect with others while connecting with our own selves.

Also, let’s try not to panic. As the most intelligent species on earth, we definitely will find

ways to tackle it, cure it and come out of it stronger, as we always have. Till then, let’s

remember – we are all in this together.”

——-

Not all are happy being home, not because of the work-loss, but because of the wedding-

loss: Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal had to postpone their weddings

due to the virus spread.

——-

