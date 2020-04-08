Bollywood Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive For COVID-19!

Posted by — April 8, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
bollywood-producer-karim-morani-tests-positive-for-covid-19!

|

Published: Wednesday, April 8, 2020, 16: 04 [IST]
After daughters Zoa and Shaza, Bollywood producer Karim Morani has also tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). He has been shifted to the Nanavati hospital for treatment. While confirming the news, Karim Morani’s brother told Mirror Online, “Yes, we have been anticipating this as he was with his daughters. Karim has tested positive of coronavirus. He has been shifted to Nanavati Hospital.” For the unversed, one of his daughters, Shaza, is also admitted to the Nanavati Hospital. Whereas, Zoa is admitted to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Reportedly, Shaza had returned from Sri Lanka to India before the nationwide lockdown was announced in India by PM Narendra Modi. Earlier, while speaking about Shaza, Karim had told the media, “It is true Shaza has been found to be coronavirus positive but she has no symptoms. We have admitted her to Nanavati hospital at the moment” We pray for Karim Morani and his daughters’ speedy recovery. COVID-19 Lockdown: Bollywood’s Biggest Names Bring An Anthem Of Hope Named Muskurayega India

You May Also Like

divyanka-tripathi-finds-pregnancy-rumours-awkwardly-funny;-reveals-if-she’ll-ever-do-bigg-boss

Divyanka Tripathi Finds Pregnancy Rumours Awkwardly Funny; Reveals If She’ll Ever Do Bigg Boss

pm-modi-tags-‘fake-ram’-on-twitter;-‘ramayan’-actor-arun-govil-urges-fans-to-report-it

PM Modi Tags ‘Fake Ram’ On Twitter; ‘Ramayan’ Actor Arun Govil Urges Fans To Report It

divyanka-tripathi-finds-pregnancy-rumours-awkwardly-funny;-reveals-if-she’ll-ever-do-bigg-boss

Divyanka Tripathi Finds Pregnancy Rumours Awkwardly Funny; Reveals If She’ll Ever Do Bigg Boss

bollywood-producer-karim-morani-tests-positive-for-covid-19!

Bollywood Producer Karim Morani Tests Positive For COVID-19!

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *