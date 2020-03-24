bollywood-in-self-quarantine:-disha-patani-&-krishna-shroff-goof-around,-kartik-aaryan-cleans-dishes

|

Published: Tuesday, March 24, 2020, 16: 09 [IST]

With film shootings stalled owing to the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood celebrities are staying indoors and practicing social distancing. While some are chilling with their family, others are channeling their inner creativity. Besides sharing precautionary measures about how to keep COVID-19 at bay, some stars are sharing with their fans videos of how to practice work-out at home since the gyms are shut down. Few celebrities are also sharing sneak-peeks from their daily routine of self-isolation. Here’s what some of our Bollywood celebrities are up to while practising social-distancing. Disha Patani The Malang actress posted a video where she is seen getting goofy with her beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna and showing off some silly dance moves. “This is how we do it #quarintinelife @kishushroff 👭🤣,” read her caption for the video. Kartik Aaryan The handsome hunk had posted a video of him washing the dishes. Poking fun at him, his sister captioned it as, “Don’t mistake this for Quarantine. This is the usual scene at home @kartikaaryan,” to which Kartik added that it’s “Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki.” Amitabh Bachchan Giving his fans a sneak-peek into his gym at home, Big B wrote, “Keep the gym going .. build resistance .. fight fight fight !!! 🏋️‍♂️🏋️💪💪.” (sic) Fatima Sana Shaikh The Thugs Of Hindostan actress is keeping fit at home by sweeping the floor and skipping the rope. Katrina Kaif Learns To Do The Dishes Amidst Self Isolation Janta Curfew: Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, And Arjun Kapoor Reform Their Old Club Over A Video Call!